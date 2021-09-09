Cruise Line Decision Makers Ready for MHA Event on Scarlet Lady

This October cruise line decision makers will be joining members of the Marine Hotel Association (MHA) for an intimate event aboard the brand new Scarlet Lady from Virgin Voyages, sailing roundtrip from PortMiami.

The Symposium at Sea will feature speed networking, panel discussions and more events for MHA members and top executives and senior hotel operations and purchasing executives from eight leading cruise lines already confirmed to be in attendance, in addition to major vessel management companies and smaller niche and expedition brands.

The Oct. 20 sailing will leave from Miami and feature a call to Bimini and provide a key platform between buyers and vendors in the hotel and food and beverage space in the cruise industry.

The not-for-profit MHA continues to provide a key networking platform for the marine hotel community, emphasizing relationships between vendors and cruise lines large to small.

Previous MHA Symposium at Sea events were hosted by Princess Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line; and most recently on the MSC Divina in 2019.

The MHA’s 2022 annual conference and trade show event is scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida, March 6-8, at the Hyatt Regency.