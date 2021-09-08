Tarragona

Navigator of the Seas Gets Ready to Debut in Los Angeles

Royal Caribbean International will be returning to California for the first time in more than a decade.

From late November, the Navigator of the Seas will be sailing short three-, four- and five-night cruises from Los Angeles to Catalina Island, California, and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 3,500-passenger Navigator drydocked in Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard this summer, though she received a much bigger portion of upgrades during her $115-million drydock in 2019.

As part of the multimillion amplification, the ship obtained a range of experiences and features like The Perfect Storm waterslides, including the longest aqua coaster at sea The Blaster; a resort-style Caribbean pool deck, three-level signature bar The Lime & Coconut, the first blow-dry bar at sea To Dry For, redesigned spaces for kids and teens, plus 'hotspots; such as tiki bar The Bamboo Room and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade.









