American Melody Sets Sail on Inaugural Voyage on Mississippi

American Cruise Lines has announced the kickoff of the American Melody's inaugural season. The cruise line’s newest riverboat departed along the line’s longest Mississippi River cruise on Friday, Sept. 3.

According to a press release, its guests celebrated Labor Day Weekend exploring the lower Mississippi as they embarked along American’s 22-day Complete Mississippi River Cruise. The cruise was originally scheduled to operate from New Orleans, LA, to St. Paul, MN, but due to Hurricane Ida, guests embarked in Natchez, MS.

Throughout American Melody’s inaugural season, guests will cruise the Mississippi, while being treated to complimentary pre-cruise nights onboard, cocktail parties, Mississippi-inspired dinners, and special inaugural season gifts, the cruise line said.

Through the end of December 2021, the American Melody will also operate several of American’s eight-day Upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Louis, MO, and St. Paul, MN, as well as eight-day Lower Mississippi River cruises including, eight-day New Orleans Roundtrip itineraries and special holiday cruises for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

The American Melody accommodates 175 passengers. According to a press release, the new riverboat “advances American Cruise Lines’ ongoing development and elevation of U.S. River cruising, and represents the latest evolution in the company’s Modern Series.”

The American Melody features a multi-level sky-lit atrium, spacious indoor and outdoor lounges, a grand dining room as well as a casual outdoor café, a large fitness center, and a Skywalk on the top deck which features an ellipse cutout cantilevered over the ship’s Deck 4.

The American Melody also offers private balcony staterooms, singles, and suites.

The American Melody is the line’s second new modern riverboat this year and the fourth riverboat in American’s growing Mississippi fleet. The line launched the American Jazz in March 2021 and has already announced the names of two more modern riverboats coming in 2022 – the American Symphony and American Serenade.

American Cruise Lines first introduced its Modern Series in 2018, with the American Song. Since then, the line has rapidly expanded the series, introducing six of these new ships in four years.