Tarragona Port Optimistic About Future

“At the moment, the health protocols have been approved and the port infrastructures are being adapted to comply with these protocols,” said President of the Port Tarragona, Josep Maria Cruset. “The port and destination are working to offer new excursions in addition to those usually available, adapted to the new reality, with the aim of minimizing risks and reassuring future cruise passengers.”

Cruset said that within the usual shorex portfolio, emphasis has been placed on those options in open spaces.

“It is also our aim to avoid crowded areas, and to promote smaller groups, that help to guarantee social distancing,” he explained.

Cruset said that the current situation is “uncertain” but the port hopes that the future will be “much brighter.”

“In Tarragona, we are optimistic because with the new infrastructure for cruise ships, we will offer a higher quality service and we will be able to accommodate all sizes of ships,” he noted, talking about the new Balears Wharf.

Among Tarragona Port’s other big goals is reducing its carbon footprint by up to 99 percent by 2030.

“Among the most powerful actions is the purchase of green energy, the production of solar energy, the increase of the surface of green spaces and the participation in projects of economic and energetic transformation, like ‘Cal·lípolis Next generation’ for the sustainable economic transformation of the coast of Tarragona through projects based on tourism, logistics and industry, in alliance with Repsol and Vila-Seca City Council; and also participating in the Green Hydrogen Valley project of Catalonia, led by the URV, Repsol and Enagás,” said Cruset.