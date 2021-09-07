Sea Cloud Spirit Christened and Ready for Service

The Sea Cloud Spirit has been officially named and christened at the cruise terminal in Palma de Mallorca, according to a press release.

Sea Cloud Cruises said that it has now put its new three-masted full-rigged ship into service.

"May you always carry a special spirit across the oceans, as your name promises," said Gabriela Toran, who christened the ship.

The wife of the ship’s designer, Iñigo Echenique, took over the godmother duties for the ship after the originally planned godmother Infanta Elena of Spain had to cancel. The emotional ceremony speech proved Gabriela Toran’s deep attachment to the proud tall ship, being a part of the project from the initial idea to her successful completion.

The champagne bottle used for the christening was blessed on a pilgrimage of almost 74.5 miles (120 kilometers). The Spanish shipping lawyer and legal representative of Sea Cloud Cruises, Javier Arias-Camisón, kept the promise he made at the beginning of the ship’s construction, to personally bring the champagne bottle for the christening on foot to Santiago de Compostela and had it blessed there.

It was a special moment not only for Arias-Camisón, but also for the entire christening party when the blessed champagne bottle shattered on the bow of the ship on the first attempt, Sea Cloud Cruises said.

The 452.7-feet-long (138 meters) three-masted full-rigged ship can accommodate up to 136 guests. The newbuild has all the characteristics of a modern cruise liner, including balcony cabins, a wellness area and a fitness center, the cruise line said.

According to the press release, the ship is an alternative offering for all cruisers in the premium segment who want to forgo the large passenger ships, but do not want to miss out on sea travel.

The Sea Cloud Spirit will set off on her maiden voyage from Rome on Sept. 14, 2021. After initial voyages along the Italian coast between Tuscany and Sicily, the windjammer will cruise the waters around the Canary Islands from November 2021 to April 2022.

For the winter season 2022/2023, the new ship is scheduled to debut in the Caribbean and Central America, and will also offer voyages from Florida to the smaller Bahamian islands for the first time.