Tarragona

Cruise Lines Competing for Rumored FEMA Hurricane Ida Housing Charter

Carnival Glory

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is said to be considering chartering a number of cruise ships to provide housing for emergency disaster relief workers in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the federal agency is quickly looking for solutions to house emergency workers in New Orleans and has already held talks with a number of cruise operators.

Further news is expected on Friday afternoon. 

The deals are said to be for 60 days with a 30-day extension option.

FEMA is no stranger to chartering ships for temporary housing, having done deals in the past with Carnival Corporation, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and others as recently as 2017.

Carnival Corporation did not return a request for comment from Cruise Industry News on Friday morning.

