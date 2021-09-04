Azamara Signs Retail Partnership With Starboard Cruise Services

Azamara has announced that a premier retailer at sea, Starboard Cruise Services, has become its fleetwide retail partner. According to a press release, the two brands will “redesign a destination-tailored retail program, offering experiential, cultural and artisanal touchpoints curated specifically for each travel journey of Azamara’s fleet of ships.”

“Our well-traveled guests desire exclusive escapes and thoughtfully selected excursions inspired by local culture and traditions,” said Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. “The retail experience should not be an exception, but rather an integrated layer to amplify meaningful memories across the cruise journey. Partnering with Starboard's Luxury Division, we are in a greater position to reveal even more of the history, art, cuisine and local customs that make each destination rare and beautiful.”

According to the press release, the reinvented retail vision is designed to complement Azamara’s shoreside evening activities and overnight port stays.

“Bespoke experiences” will be offered onboard and ashore with local artisans and craftsmen in their native studios and shops, Azamara said. Guests will be able to see authentic work come to life and then take the “treasures” home.

Cultural collections will be reflective of and genuine to each destination, Azamara said. For example, there will be “one-of-a-kind Māori carvings while sailing New Zealand or handspun wool knitwear in Norway.”

Limited time experiences – such as hand-painted silks from Barcelona and socially conscious items including Chilean-made infused glass art sourced from recycled windows and bottles – will also be available onboard.

“We are thrilled to be working with Carol Cabezas and her team at Azamara on our common vision for the journey ahead during a very exciting restart of the industry,” said Starboard President and CEO, Lisa Bauer. “With our shared philosophies surrounding discovery, creativity, quality and craftsmanship, collaborating with Azamara will deliver a completely innovative and immersive approach to exploring destinations. Beyond luxury and opulence, today’s affluent travelers seek transformative, memorable and purposeful experiences – collecting priceless and authentic mementos that tell one’s personal tale of traversing by sea.”

The newly anointed partnership between Azamara and Starboard commenced on Aug. 28, 2021, when the Azamara Quest welcomed the first guests for a seven-night Mediterranean voyage from Greece. Starboard is an LVMH Moët Hennessy company.