Tarragona

Celestyal Sells Celestyal Experience

Celestyal Experience

A year after acquiring the former Costa neoRomantica and renaming it the Celestyal Experience, Louis has announced that its subsidiary Celestyal Cruise has sold the ship, which never operated with passengers aboard.

According to a statement, the sale took place on a purely commercial basis and generated an accounting profit of approximately $3.6 million, according to a statement.

"Due to current market conditions resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Celestyal Cruises has reviewed its forward-looking capacity requirements. After careful thought and consideration, the company has sold the Experience and will continue to operate the same sized fleet that has served it well prior to the pandemic," the company said, in a statement. 

"Due to the prolonged effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided not to increase the size of Celestyal Cruises’ fleet at this time and will instead continue to operate the cruise ships Celestyal Olympia and Celestyal Crystal which served the company’s needs well prior to the pandemic. In addition, the sale is expected to further support the liquidity of Celestyal Cruises," the company said.

In addition, a spokesperson told Cruise Industry News: "The ship has already endured a 12-month lay-up and would not have been utilized in the next 18 months. Hence, a prolonged layup of approximately three years would result in the vessel requiring a significant investment for her reactivation and necessary technical upgrading."

Guests currently holding bookings on the Experience will be contacted by Celestyal and reaccommodated on sailings on the Celestyal Crystal.

 

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

92 Ships | 198,372 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

CCS15

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today