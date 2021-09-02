P&O Cruises Introduces Caribbean Season for 2021-2022

P&O Cruises has added a Caribbean program as it expands its international sailings this autumn.

According to a press release, following its transatlantic crossing, the Britannia will begin its series of 14-night Caribbean fly/cruise holidays from homeport Barbados on Nov. 5, 2021, and the Azura will also begin 14-night holidays from Dec. 10, 2021.

“Our Caribbean holidays build on our very successful series of UK coastal cruises and now, following months of planning and preparation, we are ready to take our guests further afield … The Caribbean is unrivaled in its popularity, beauty and diversity of islands and after missing out on international travel for so long, this year guests can opt for some winter sun or celebrate Christmas or New Year in style on one of our very special Caribbean holidays on the Britannia and Azura,” P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said.

“Our Caribbean season, running from November through to March, is a further positive step towards our full fleet returning to service and we are looking forward to the opportunity to once again take our guests to this hugely popular and much-loved destination.”

Caribbean Tourism Organisation Chapter UK & Europe spokesperson Carol Hay said: “We are so pleased that P&O Cruises guests will be back in the Caribbean to experience everything that makes the region so very special – our white beaches, blue seas, magical culture, delicious food and above all, our warm welcome."

“The economic support that guests and crew alike provide is richly welcomed after the global downturn in visitors and we look forward to working together to sustainably rebuild tourism in the Caribbean," she added.