More Cruise Lines Resume Service in September

As more cruise ships return to service around the world, additional cruise operators are also resuming guest operations.

According to the September 2021 edition of the News, 50 cruise lines will be in service once again this month.

Here’s a selection of brands reentering service:

Regent Seven Seas

First Cruise: September 11

Ship: Seven Seas Splendor

Region: British Islands

On September 11, the Seven Seas Splendor is set to become the first ship to resume service for Regent Seven Seas. On that day, the 2020-built vessel is departing Southampton on a 11-night cruise around the British Islands, with visits to Liverpool, Kirkwall, Dublin and more.

After six additional itineraries in Europe, the luxury ship is crossing the Atlantic in November, for a series of Winter cruises in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, in October, a second Regent ship is set to resume service – the Seven Seas Explorer.

Plantours Kreuzfahrten

First Cruise: September 29

Ship: Hamburg

Region: Western Europe

Plantours Kreuzfahrten plans to resume service on September 29, with its sole vessel, the Hamburg. The Germany-based brand is welcoming the guests back in Lisbon, for a positional cruise to Northern Europe.

The vessel is then set to offer a new series of Autumn cruises to the Baltic, Western Europe, Azores, Cape Verde and the Canaries. For the Winter, the 420-guest ship is scheduled to sail around Antarctica, Brazil, the Chilean Fjords and more.

Star Clippers

First Cruise: September 14

Ship: Royal Clipper

Region: Mediterranean

The 227-guest Royal Clipper will mark Star Clippers’ return to service on September 14. Starting on the date, the windjammer is offering a series of Mediterranean cruises, visiting popular destinations in the region.

While a second vessel of the fleet, the Star Flyer, resumes service in November, the Royal Clipper is set to depart on a transatlantic crossing in late October. After a series of cruises in the Canaries, the ship arrives in Bridgetown on November 6, ahead of a series of Caribbean itineraries.

Selectum Blu Cruises

First Cruise: August 28

Ship: Blue Sapphire

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

A startup, Selectum Blu Cruises launched operations on August 28. Operating the former Saga Sapphire, the new brand is now in service in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Previously operated by Saga Cruises, the 1981-built Saga Sapphire is departing Antalya weekly, for a series of cruises to Turkey and Egypt. Serving the East European market, the company is part of Turkey’s Anex Tour, one of the biggest tour operators of the region.