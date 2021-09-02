September 2021 Cruise Ship Orderbook Update

The global cruise ship orderbook tracked by Cruise Industry News has been updated with 92 cruise ships set to be delivered through 2027.

With 92 ships set to debut, the future newbuild orderbook is valued at just over $57 billion and represents just under 200,000 new berths entering service.

Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News

Key changes for September include the adjusted delivery dates of number of ships, as both the Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Seabourn Venture will debut in 2022.

A 2023 newbuild for AIDA Cruises has been transferred by Carnival Corporation to the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

Of the ships on order, they are an average capacity of 2,156 guests with an average cost of $622 million.

Of the 2021 orderbook, 11 ships are still set to debut, although some of these may be delayed due to COVID-related shipbuilding challenges. And with 29 ships on the orderbook for 2022, any additional vessels pushed to next year will make it a blockbuster year in the industry.

