Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Announce Instant Booking Bonus For Agents

Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises have launched TheInstant Booking Bonuswill instantly give travel partners up to $200 on all new fully deposited bookings throughout the month of September to help kick off Travel Advisor Appreciation Month.

In addition, any booking created through an online sales platform, such as Espresso or any third-party tool, will receive an additional $10 bonus. These booking bonuses are in addition to earned base commissions, according to a press release.

The Instant Booking Bonus is the next phase of the companies’RCL Caresprogram, which was launched in March 2020 to assist travel advisors during this unprecedented time. This new phase follows the support already provided to travel partners, including the Pay It Forward program that provided three-year, interest-free loans to help keep their business focused on return to growth, alongside the initial support of providing education to help travel partners as they navigated the myriad of government benefits, including the CARES Act.

“We heard loud and clear from our travel partners that the most important thing for them during this difficult time was seeing revenue immediately. We listened and designed this bonus to make sure that travel professionals are seeing an incremental payout at the time of booking,” said Vicki Freed, senior vice president, sales and trade support & service, Royal Caribbean International.

“We are so grateful for the continued commitment and passion from the travel advisor community for our company and our industry. We are one community, and this expansion of our RCL CARES program is our way of ensuring we are all taking care of each other as we collectively build back our businesses,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president of Sales at Celebrity Cruises.