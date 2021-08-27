Variety Cruises Announces New Panama Canal and Caribbean Itineraries

Variety Cruises has announced the addition of two new itineraries aboard its small ship Panorama starting from December 2021.

The Greek cruise line is offering to spend Christmas 2021 onboard, with the one-off eight-day sailing from Barbados exploring The Grenadines – including Bequia, Canouan and the Tobago Cays – the French island of Martinique, Saint Lucia and Piton mountains, as well as Grenada. The sailing departs on Dec. 13, with rates starting at $1,620 per person.

The 49-guest Panorama will then sail between Panama to Costa Rica starting on Jan. 22, 2022, venturing deep into the national park to see macaws, sloths, howler monkey and dolphins together with the line’s onboard naturalist. The one-way voyage spans over eight days. Prices start from $1,520. The last available sail date is on March 11, setting sail from Costa Rica.

“The Caribbean is a region of the world that is magical to see from the sea … Further, a Panama Canal crossing is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We’ve chosen these two itineraries as perfect bucket list trips for today’s modern traveler,” said CEO Filippos Venetopoulos.