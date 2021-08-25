Volendam and Zaandam to Cruise Again in May 2022

Holland America Line has announced a restart date of May 2022 for the Volendam and Zaandam.

The ships will join Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam, which have returned to service or are slated to restart cruising by November 2021.

Holland America Line will restart the two ships in May when the Volendam will explore Northern Europe and Zaandam will return to the Canada/New England region. With these new start dates, the Grand World Voyage and Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage will not operate in 2022 and will resume in 2023.

“We have been diligently planning and preparing to move our ships back into service, and after an extremely successful restart in Alaska and Europe we are thrilled to have return-to-service dates for Volendam and Zaandam,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “The team members on our ships in service have shared what a positive experience it has been welcoming guests back on board. We look forward to next spring when even more eager travelers can get back to cruising with us.”

When the Volendam returns on May 1, the ship will offer longer explorations ranging from 14 to 35 days to the Baltic, Norway up to North Cape and Spitsbergen, British Isles and Iceland, all roundtrip from Rotterdam, Netherlands. The ship also sails along the Iberian Peninsula to the Mediterranean and down to Egypt and Israel.

The Zaandam restarts on May 12 in the Canada/New England region, with a cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Boston, Massachusetts, followed by itineraries between Boston and Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The ship will offer the popular 35-day Voyage of the Vikings itinerary in July that sails roundtrip from Boston to Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland.

When the Grand World Voyage departs Jan. 3, 2023, the Zuiderdam will debut on the 128-day around-the-world sojourn, offering world cruise guests the opportunity to book a verandah stateroom for the first time. Zuiderdam also features Music Walk’s Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club and Billboard Onboard, along with specialty restaurants Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto. Volendam will return for the 74-day Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage in 2023 that departs Jan. 3, 2023.

Guests who were booked on the 2022 Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage will be automatically moved to the 2023 departure aboard Volendam. Guests who were booked on the 2022 Grand World Voyage aboard Zaandam will be automatically moved to the 2023 Grand World Voyage aboard Zuiderdam.

“Our 2022 Grand World Voyage booked in record time, and with the pent-up demand to get back to world cruising we moved the cruise to Zuiderdam,” Antorcha added. “For the first time on a Grand World Voyage our guests will be able to book a verandah stateroom category, which makes for spectacular scenic cruising, breakfast with a view or relaxing outside without leaving your stateroom.”

With the Zuiderdam embarking on the Grand World Voyage, the Koningsdam will take on that ship’s longer, exotic itineraries in 2023. The Koningsdam’s 25-day Mexican Riviera and Circle Hawaii Collectors’ Voyage will move from a Jan. 31, 2023, departure to Jan. 7, 2023, for 24 days. In February, the larger Pinnacle Class ship offers the exotic 35-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas itinerary roundtrip from San Diego, and all guests booked for that departure aboard the Zuiderdam will be moved to the Koningsdam.

The Zuiderdam’s Panama Canal cruises in January and April 2023, as well as a 10-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez voyage, will be assumed by Zaandam.