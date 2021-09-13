Port of Rouen: Set to Rebound in 2022

River and Ocean Promotion Manager at Rouen Normandie Tourisme & Congrès, Jaco Seyffert, said that like other European ports, Port of Rouen in France has suffered during the pandemic.

“Rouen has seen a strong decline in calls for 2021, due to the pandemic, restrictions and lockdowns as well as the collapse of certain cruise companies that were longstanding partners to destinations,” he told Cruise Industry News.

However, he added, cruising is set to come back in 2022.

“As of 2022, we will welcome old friends and newly built ships that have reserved Rouen as a port of call. We are confident that this trend will continue in the future because of the value the destination offers to cruise companies and the popularity of the destination by cruise passengers,” Seyffert said.

According to him, Rouen – its metropolis and the port – are “committed to pushing towards a green and sustainable future and this includes the tourism sector.”

“The short-term plan is to speed up the electrification and installation of shore power for river cruise vessels on the city’s quays by 2023. Future charging stations for electric busses that serve cruise passengers will also be installed so that the CO2 footprint of this specific tourism sector has a minimal impact on the environment,” Seyffert explained.

“The long-term plans will be the installation of shore power for ocean cruise ships according to their specific needs,” he added.

Asked how Rouen best fits into a cruise itinerary, Seyffert said that it’s thanks to its location.

“The well-preserved medieval city is the closest port to Paris at only 135 km. Rouen, the Seine Valley and Honfleur all belong to the HAROPA – Rouen Port Authority, so your vessel gets charged only once when you call on the two destinations,” he said.

According to Seyffert, Rouen can welcome ships of up to 240 meters at its two berths.

“Being a bite-sized city, we see ourselves as an exclusive boutique destination, and overcrowding is not a problem as in other bigger ports due to ship traffic and an influx of thousands of passengers at the same time. It truly makes for a pleasant experience for both cruise lines, passengers and locals alike,” he noted.

“Rouen is the Capital of Normandy, with cobbled pedestrian streets that are lined with half-timber houses, and allows guests to discover more than 3,000 shopping boutiques, exceptional crafts, antique shops, exclusive boutiques and luxury stores. It is one of the largest open-air commercial marketplaces in France … Many cruise lines choose to stay overnight (even for two nights), so that passengers have more time to go ashore and choose multiple excursions,” Seyffert explained.