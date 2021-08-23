Resco Welcomes Christian Sens to Its Sales and Accounts Team

Rescompany (Resco) has announced the welcoming of Christian Sens to its sales and accounts team for the European and North American markets.

According to a press release, Sens has over 20 years of experience in the maritime world. His career started on merchant marine vessels as a technical maritime officer. He then worked his way to become a sales and project manager for the marine and offshore industry.

Sens has developed a strong passion for the maritime industry while working in it over the years. Resco says that he is an expert in finding and presenting the technical solutions that a business requires, as well as establishing and building on customer relations.

Sens said that he was very excited to start a “bright relationship” with Resco's customers and “can't wait to show his skills.”