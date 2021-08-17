Valencia Prepares for Work to Start on New Passenger Terminal

The Port of Valencia has announced the invitation of bids to clean up a site previously occupied by the Union Naval de Valencia shipyard in preparation of the construction of a new passenger terminal. The clean-up budget is 900,000 euros and includes the demolition of warehouses and other buildings on the site and a ramp, as well as the dismantling of all the equipment and installations, and the prefabrication installations for steel blocks.

According to the port, this step also includes the disposal of reusable materials, such as tiles or metal parts, which will be offered for sale with an estimated value of more than 400,000 euros.

The new passenger terminal, which will be located between the Muelle de Poniente and the Muelle Perfecto Palacio, will occupy an area of approximately 100,000 square meters. The port said that the design of the infrastructure will maintain four elements of the old shipyard catalogued by the Demetrio Ribes Chair of Industrial Archaeology of the University of Valencia as pieces of historical and artistic value. These are the water tank, the shipbuilding slipway, two cranes and a building. It will be a historic and emblematic building of maritime València that will continue to serve the city and the citizens - more than a hundred years after its construction - now with the most modern environmental technologies, the port stated.

The new passenger terminal is intended to serve cruise traffic, regular ferry service with the Balearic Islands and Algeria, as well as ro-ro traffic. The construction bid for the infrastructure, submitted by the Baleària shipping company, guarantees that 100% of the electrical energy necessary for the operation of the terminal will be produced in the facilities themselves and will be of renewable origin. The passenger station will operate with zero polluting emissions. All the berths will be equipped with an electrical supply network for docked ships, and all the roofs and ceilings of the existing buildings will be designed for the installation of solar panels.

Furthermore, the port stated that the terminal will recycle 100% of the waste it generates in a biomethane plant that will be built expressly for this purpose; and it will treat waste from the ships and the building itself to obtain biogas.

Other features include the planned development of an Innovation and Eco-efficiency Center and a space for cultural activities. The project presented by the shipping company also considers a facility for the Baleària Business School (EdEB) focusing on different areas of the maritime sector and especially aimed at the population of Valencia.