Galveston and Royal Caribbean Break Ground on New Cruise Terminal

The Port of Galveston hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 14, to mark the start of construction on Royal Caribbean International’s new $125 million cruise terminal, set to host the Allure of the Seas in late 2022.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, emphasized the economic growth opportunities that this terminal and its partners bring to the region as he addressed elected officials, port partners and community members.

“This new cruise terminal is a game-changer. This much-anticipated project will bring 800 new jobs, $1.4 billion in local business services revenue, $5.6 million in state and local taxes, and incredible business development opportunities," said Rees.

The Allure is set will sail seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries starting November 2022.

Currently, the port is home to Royal Caribbean’s Independence and Liberty of the Seas, the largest cruise ships homeported in Galveston, the only port in Texas hosting cruise ships.

“We are excited to celebrate this special milestone for our new state-of-the-art terminal, which will have a stunning, bold architectural design and technological advancements that will significantly enhance the experience for our guests,” said Joshua Carroll, vice president, Destination Development, Royal Caribbean. “We appreciate our strong relationship with the Port of Galveston and the local community, and look forward to the growth of cruise tourism in the region.”

The construction project will generate an estimated 400 Texas construction jobs and 400 local operations jobs, according to a statement. The161,300-square-foot terminal will cover 10 acres at Pier 10 in the easternmost area of the port on Galveston Island. The port will build and operate a 1,800-space cruise parking lot at the terminal.

The program also included remarks by industry leaders, U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, Texas Rep. Mayes Middleton, City of Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown and City Councilmember Marie Robb.

The port signed a long-term contract with Royal Caribbean for the new facility in December 2019. Through the public-private partnership, Royal Caribbean will build the terminal, then lease it from the port for the initial term of 20 years with four 10-year options.