Tarragona

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas Returns to Service

Harmony of the Seas

The Harmony of the Seas set sail from Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, marking Royal Caribbean International’s return to Western Europe.

Joining the Jewel and Anthem of the Seas in getting back to cruising in Europe, Harmony is cruising on a week-long voyage in the Western Mediterranean.

From August to October, the ship will call on Palma De Mallorca, Spain before sailing to Italy with calls in Florence, Rome and Naples. Guests can also choose to begin their vacation in Italy and sail roundtrip from Rome.

Ben Bouldin, vice president for EMEA, Royal Caribbean International commented: “We are delighted to welcome back another ship to our European lineup this summer with the return of the award-winning Harmony of the Seas. Harmony is an incredibly popular ship and one of the most revolutionary in our fleet, so families are in for a summer of adventure.”

