Carnival's China-Built Cruise Ship Is Coming Along

The first newbuild for Carnival Corporation's joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation is coming along ahead of its 2023 launch, according to photos just released by China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The Waigaoqiao Shipyard in Shanghai announced that a key block of forward superstructure had been placed onto the hull.

The newbuild is being built on the Vista-class platform and will operate for Carnival's domestic Chinese brand, along with a second ship slated for delivery in 2024. in addition, the brand has ownership of the Costa Mediterranea and Costa Atlantica.

