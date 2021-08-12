Tarragona

Norwegian Partners with Miami on Shore Power

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has announced it has partnered with Miami-Dade County to make its new state-of-the-art Cruise Terminal B, the Pearl of Miami, and certain homeported vessels shore power ready by fall 2023, according to a press release from the Port of Miami.

The new facility, the Pearl of Miami, can accommodate cruise vessels carrying up to 5,000 passengers.

The terminal was designed with sustainability at the forefront and was constructed to LEED Gold standards for optimizing energy, water efficiency, air quality, and utilization of local materials and resources, according to the port. In addition, approximately 90% of all subcontractors, vendors and suppliers were local to the region, reducing the carbon footprint of the project and encouraging local economic growth. The new terminal will be fitted to service Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ shore power capable vessels.

"Climate action is one of the key focus areas of our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, and partnering with Miami-Dade County to bring shore-power capabilities to our new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami aligns with our long-term climate action strategy," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of NCLH, in a prepared statement.

"We are committed to driving a positive impact on society and the environment as demonstrated by not only this partnership to bring shore-power to the Cruise Capital of the World but also the design of our newly developed, award-winning cruise terminal at PortMiami which was constructed to LEED gold standards."  

