Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Missed Holidays and Milestones with Special Buffet

Norwegian Cruise Line's Encore hosted the company's Celebration Day Buffet of culinary favorites from holidays and special occasions throughout the year, according to a statement.

Setting sail from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021, this voyage made history as the company's first cruise from the U.S. in over a year, and Norwegian Encore's inaugural journey to Alaska.

Norwegian said in a press release that it also marked the first time many cruisers reunited with loved ones in over a year. The occasion was an opportunity to make up for missed birthdays, anniversaries, celebrations and more.

To honor the last 17 months of uncelebrated holidays and reunions, Norwegian treated guests to a wide assortment of holiday staples including extravagant Alaskan King Crab legs and beef wellington to ring in the New Year; indulgent sweets for Valentine's Day; BBQ favorites for Fourth of July including ribs, corn on the cob, burgers and fries; fall favorites including roast turkey, stuffing, cornbread and an assortment of holiday pies; and over-the-top birthday cakes.