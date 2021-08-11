Tarragona

Cunard Makes Final Touches to Queen Elizabeth For Return to Sailing on Friday

Queen Elizabeth

The final touches are being made to Cunard's Queen Elizabeth as the cruise line prepares to return to sailing on Friday, August 13 after a 17 month break, according to a press release.

"I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back onboard," said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe.

"We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard on board experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer," Palethorpe added.

Following a series of other UK voyages, Cunard's international sailings onboard the Queen Elizabeth will begin in October with a cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam followed by a 14 night voyage to the Canary Islands and Madeira this November.

