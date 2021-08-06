PortMiami Will Be Shore Power Ready by Fall 2023

Miami-Dade County, in partnership with Florida Power and Light Company (FPL), Carnival Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean Group, will be shore power ready at PortMiami by Fall 2023, according to a press release.

Cruise Terminal F, currently undergoing a significant expansion for Carnival and Cruise Terminal A, Royal Caribbean's signature Miami terminal will be the first facilities with shore power capability at the port.

In February 2021, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava launched an initiative to bring shore power to PortMiami in collaboration with Miami-Dade County's major cruise line partners. The goal is to make Miami the first seaport in Florida and the southeastern U.S. shore power ready.

Since then, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group have agreed to launch Phase 1 of this program for connections at Cruise Terminals A and F. Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act announced a $2 million grant allocation for Phase 1 of the program.

Plans have already begun implementing the program in phases. Phase 1 at Cruise Terminals A and F will transform the power levels at the Port from the electrical grid to cable management systems for the heavy plugs and outlets on the vessels. This system requires each party to implement improvements on the electrical grid and supply lines, shore-side equipment on the pier, and shore-to-ship connection on the cruise ship. Additionally, PortMiami is working with other cruise line partners to ensure that their designated berths also have shore power connectivity as part of Phase 2.

"Our efforts to make PortMiami 'shore power ready' are moving full steam ahead thanks to the incredible work of the PortMiami team, FPL, and the commitment of Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Our goal is to continue ensuring PortMiami is a leader in sustainability and to shape a more resilient cruise industry that prioritizes the protection of our environment. We are proud of this big step and look forward to working with other cruise companies for the second phase of this project to make the Cruise Capital of the World more sustainable."

“As a world leader in renewable energy and sustainability, FPL is pleased to be partnering with Miami-Dade County, PortMiami and our renowned cruise line partners to develop an innovative shore power solution that will both lower emissions by shifting to clean power from FPL and drive modernization,” said Eric Silagy, President and CEO of FPL. “Every day, we deliver America’s best energy value to our customers, energy that’s not just clean and reliable, but also affordable. Now, we are pleased to bring these core values to the cruise industry, as we stand ready to make shore power a reality for PortMiami.”

"In line with our top priorities of compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety, and well-being of our guests, employees, and the people in the communities we touch and serve, we are thrilled to have been one of the first cruise lines to partner with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade County in the shore power program at PortMiami," said Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line. "With PortMiami being our busiest homeport and our longstanding relationship with both Miami-Dade and PortMiami, it's a natural fit to work together to bring this power source to the Cruise Capital of the World."

“Shore power connectivity allows us to reduce our emissions to near zero while connected in port,” said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “In partnership with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade County, we’re happy to help bring this technology to our hometown, the Cruise Capital of the World, as part of our sustainability journey and our single-minded focus to be partners to the communities we visit and call home.”