Fleet Location Update: Carnival Cruise Line

With a total of eight ships entering service through September, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is finally on the move. Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of August 6, 2021:
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Now in service, the new Mardi Gras is currently on the final leg of its first Eastern Caribbean cruise. After a visit to Amber Cove, the vessel is set to debut in Nassau on August 6 before returning to Port Canaveral.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
Ready to resume guest operations on August 21, the Carnival Panorama remains docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Carnival Horizon resumed service on July 4. Based in Miami, the vessel is now offering a series of six- and eight-night cruises to Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
After a 15-month service pause, the Carnival Vista became the first Carnival ship to resume guest operations on July 3. The ship is now departing Galveston weekly, on a program of seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Western Caribbean
Another Carnival ship based in Galveston, the Carnival Breeze welcomed the guests back on July 15. The vessel is now offering a series of four- and five-day cruises to Western Caribbean from the Texas city.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
One of the first the first ships to receive Carnival’s new blue and red livery, the Carnival Magic is currently docked at Port Canaveral. After more than a year spent in Europe, the vessel recently returned to North America, and is ready to resume service on August 7.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
After a drydock in France, the Carnival Dream returned to North America in July. Sporting Carnival’s new hull design, the vessel is presently docked in Miami.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Dubai, UAE
The Carnival Splendor docked in Dubai for the first time on June 26. With its Australian cruises cancelled through late November, the vessel is now spending the operational pause in the Emirates.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Freedom is awaiting the service resumption in the Bahamas. The ship is expected to return to cruising on October 9, 2021.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After a recent visit to Miami, the Carnival Liberty returned to the Great Stirrup Cay Anchorage in the Bahamas.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Gibraltar, United Kingdom
In Gibraltar for a technical call, the Carnival Valor is returning to North America after several months in Europe. Now sporting Carnival’s new hull design, the vessel recently underwent a drydock in Marseille, France.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Alaska
The Carnival Miracle resumed service on July 27, offering a series of cruises in the Alaska. Based in Seattle, the ship is presently cruising in Alaska.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After a drydock in Marseille, France, the Carnival Glory recently returned to North America. The ship is currently anchored in the Great Bahama Bank.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Spending the operational pause around Florida, the Carnival Conquest is currently anchored at the Great Bahama Bank.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Marseille, France
Another Carnival vessel in Europe, the Carnival Legend is currently docked at a shipyard in Marseille, France.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Florida Coast
Spending the operational pause in the region, the Carnival Pride is sailing towards the Florida Strait.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Dubai, UAE
After arriving at the port in June, the Australia-based Carnival Spirit remains docked in Dubai, UAE, along with the Carnival Splendor.
Carnival Victory/Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
Set to emerge as the Carnival Radiance in November, the Carnival Victory is undergoing a major refit in Cádiz, Spain. After arriving at the shipyard during the pandemic, the ship is being significantly updated, with new public areas and additional cabins.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
The Carnival Sunrise is currently docked in Miami, where it will resume service on August 14.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After a technical stop at PortMiami, the Carnival Elation is back in the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Caribbean
Awaiting the service resumption in the Caribbean, the Carnival Paradise is currently in St. Maarten.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
After crossing the Atlantic in July, the Carnival Sunshine is presently docked in Cádiz, Spain.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: Gulf of Mexico
After a visit to Galveston, the Carnival Sensation recently returned to the Gulf of Mexico. Set to resume service on October 21, the vessel is spending the operational pause in the region.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: Florida Coast
The Carnival Ecstasy is presently in the Florida/Bahamas region, along with other Carnival Corporation vessels.