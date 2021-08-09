Tarragona

Valencia Takes Next Step Toward Shore Power

Puerto Valencia

The Port of Valencia is moving ahead with its plans to offer shore power, beginning with the connections to a substation and the substation itself which is expected to be completed within 24 months, The cost for this stage is budgeted at more than 9 million euros.

When completed, ships will be able to connect to shore power both at the container terminal and the passenger terminal.

Plans call for the installation of two transformers with a combined power supply of 60 MW.

The European Commission is supporting the project, according to a port statement, through the Connecting Europe Facility Committee, which is providing financing.

Committed to the reduction of CO2 and other emissions, the Port of Valencia also stated that it has reduced its carbon footprint by 30 percent from 2008 to 2019 while port traffic increased 42 percent over the same time period.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report