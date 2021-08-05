Windstar Names Creupelandt VP of Hotel Ops and Product Development

Windstar Cruises has hired Stijn Creupelandt, a 20-year veteran of the luxury cruise industry, as the cruise line’s new vice president of hotel operations and product development.

Creupelandt will be in charge of the overall leadership, management, and operation of the Windstar guest experience, including all onboard hotel services, entertainment, wellness + spa, shore excursions, guest relations, food + beverage, and customer loyalty, according to a press release.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Stijn to the Windstar family,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We’re fortunate to add his luxury cruise experience and astute cultural understanding to our executive team, and I’m confident Stijn will continue to build upon the award-winning service, the once-in-a-lifetime shore excursions, the amazing food, and all of the 180 degrees from ordinary experiences that Windstar is known for.”

Creupelandt will be based in the company’s new Miami headquarters, reporting directly to Prelog. He will work in tandem with newly-promoted Vice President of Marine & Technical Operations Paul Barrett to manage all of the operations aboard Windstar’s fleet of six yachts.

Windstar announced earlier this year that the company will be moving its office from Seattle to Miami in June of 2022, with some corporate positions moving to Denver and others operating remotely from the Seattle area.

The Miami office will accommodate mostly cruise operation functions and some direct supporting teams to operations.

Creupelandt was most recently the director of hotel services at Seabourn Cruise Line, before that serving as the director of human resources and in other roles throughout his 20-year career there. He holds a college degree in hotel catering from Ter Duinen in Koksijde, Belgium, as well as a master’s in hotel management from the Higher Institute for Hotel Management, ISGH in Namur, Belgium.