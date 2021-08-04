Tarragona

Carnival Mardi Gras Makes First Call to Amber Cove in Dominican Republic

Mardi Gras in Amber Cove

Carnival Cruise Line's new Mardi Gras arrived in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday, marking the ship’s second port of call on its maiden voyage.

The ship’s leadership team joined local government officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange to commemorate the arrival of the line’s flagship. The seven-day Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral July 31.

“We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Amber Cove while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Amber Cove has such a wide-reaching impact and on behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Amber Cove for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Amsterdam

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report