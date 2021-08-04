Carnival Mardi Gras Makes First Call to Amber Cove in Dominican Republic

Carnival Cruise Line's new Mardi Gras arrived in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday, marking the ship’s second port of call on its maiden voyage.

The ship’s leadership team joined local government officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange to commemorate the arrival of the line’s flagship. The seven-day Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral July 31.

“We are delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the beauty of Amber Cove while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Amber Cove has such a wide-reaching impact and on behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank our partners at Amber Cove for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”