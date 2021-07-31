Cruise Restart Plans: A Look at 10 Brands

While the focus is on the big-ship cruise lines and major cruise corporations, the restart trend is spreading across the entire cruise market.

Other smaller, luxury, regional and niche brands are either already cruising again or planning restarts in various phases in 2021 and 2022.

Here’s a look at the plans of ten different brands:

Disney Cruise Line

First sailing: In service

Ships: Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy

Regions: United Kingdom, Bahamas and Caribbean

After successfully resuming service in the United Kingdom, Disney Cruise Line will return to Florida on August 9. The Disney Dream will be the fleet’s first vessel to restart service from Port Canaveral, sailing a series of three- and four-night Bahamian voyages with two stops at Castaway Cay.

Also sailing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy, is expected to start its revenue voyages on September 4, sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries.

Azamara

First sailing: August 28, 2021

Ships: Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey

Regions: Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Azamara is ready to resume service on August 28, with a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean on the Azamara Quest. The 710-guest vessel is set to offer ten cruises in the region before repositioning to the Caribbean in November.

Also included in Azamara’s restart plan, the Azamara Journey is set to resume service on October 13, offering cruises in the Mediterranean and the Canaries.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

First sailing: In service

Ships: World Navigator

Regions: Eastern Mediterranean - Egypt and Greek Islands

Atlas Ocean Voyage’s first ship, the World Navigator is now in service.

Recently delivered, the 200-guest vessel welcomed its first guests in Portugal on July 25.

After an inaugural 11-night cruise to Greece, the ship is poised to sail in the Eastern Mediterranean, offering five new itineraries through the summer.

With cruises ranging from seven to 12 nights, the inaugural season includes alternating departures from Piraeus, Greece, and Alexandria, Egypt and 14 unique ports of call.

Crystal Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Crystal Serenity, Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Symphony

Regions: Bahamas, Iceland and Bermuda

With two ships already in service, Crystal Cruises is expanding its restart to the United States. Beginning on August 7, the Crystal Serenity will call Miami on its weeklong Bahamas itinerary, allowing for guests to embark in Florida.

The Crystal Symphony, meanwhile, will welcome the guests back with a series of Bermuda cruises from Boston and New York, starting on August 22. A third ship, the new Crystal Endeavor is also in service, offering luxury expeditions in Iceland.

Astro Ocean Cruises

First sailing: August 2021

Ships: Piano Land

Regions: Asia - China

With cruise ships now allowed to operate in China’s Hainan province, the Piano Land is expected to resume service sometime in August.

Astro Ocean Cruises’ sole vessel, the 1,800-guest vessel is set to offer short cruises to nowhere from ports such as Sanya and Haikou.

Scenic Group

First sailing: In service

Ships: Scenic Eclipse

Regions: Saudi Arabia and Red Sea

The Scenic Eclipse resumed service on July 17 with a series of sailings in the Red Sea. Based in Saudi Arabia, the 228-guest vessel will remain in the region until December 9, offering charter as well as pre-planned itineraries.

Sailing from Jeddah, the Eclipse will visit several ports in Saudi Arabia and destinations in Egypt and Jordan.

Adventure Canada

First sailing: January 7, 2022

Ships: Ocean Endeavour

Regions: Antarctica

With cruising still banned in Canadian waters, Adventure Canada expects to resume service on January 9, 2022. Sailing from Ushuaia, the Ocean Endeavor is set to depart on a 21-night Antarctica cruise on that date.

The return to Canada and the Arctic is set to June 2022 and includes ten different cruises through October.

Dream Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: World Dream and Genting Dream

Regions: Asia – Singapore and Hong Kong

On July 30, Dream Cruises became the first cruise line to resume service in Hong Kong. The premium cruise line is now offering “Super Seacations” from two different Asian homeports.

In line with local government protocols, the World Dream is sailing short cruises to nowhere from Singapore, while the Genting Dream offers a similar product from Hong Kong.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

First sailing: In service

Ships: Grand Classica

Regions: North America - Bahamas

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line returned to revenue operations on July 24 after a 16-month pause.

Sailing from Palm Beach, the Grand Classica has resumed its regular program of two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island.

American Cruise Lines

First sailing: In service

Ships: Independence, American Jazz, American Star, Queen of the Mississippi, America, American Constitution, American Song, American Harmony, American Pride, American Constellation, Queen of the West, American Spirit and American Melody

Regions: North America - U.S. Rivers, Alaska and New England

Specializing in small-ship cruising in the United States, American Cruise Lines currently has its entire fleet back in service.

After first restarting operations in March, the company is now planning the inaugural season of its newest vessel, the America Melody.

The U.S. built ship is set to enter service on August 27, spending its inaugural season on the Mississippi River.