Port Everglades Ready For Double Ship Day For Royal Caribbean and Celebrity

For the first time in more than 15 months, two cruise ships with passengers will be sailing from Port Everglades on the same day, Saturday, July 31 at 6PM, according to a press release.

Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas will sail on her inaugural cruise.

At the same time, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge will depart on her sixth voyage since kicking off the industry’s restart on June 26 from Port Everglades, according to the port.

Broward County visitors and residents are invited to watch the ships sail from the south end of Fort Lauderdale Beach or from Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Hollywood, or join the sail-away from the water on Facebook Live @port.everglades.

In addition, Celebrity’s Celebrity Equinox is scheduled to sail on its second voyage on Sunday, August 1, for a total of three ships sailing during the off-season summer months.

“It’s starting to look a lot like a cruise port here again,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “After no passengers or revenue for at least 15 months, and significant job loss, it is a greatly welcome re-start. The cruise lines and the port are doing all they can to enforce safe protocols to continue sailing.”

“The vaccine is a game changer that will inject tourism dollars into our community,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller. “Approximately 6,000 local workers have been directly impacted by the cruise shutdown and another 84,000 residents were employed in the local hospitality and tourism industry. Those jobs have been severely impacted by the virus and the pause in cruise travel."