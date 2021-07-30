Genting Dream Becomes First Cruise Ship to Resume Service in Hong Kong

Dream Cruises has officially restarted its cruise service in Hong Kong on July 30 with Genting Dream’s maiden voyage of her first Super Seacation high seas itinerary.

According to a press release, more than 1,000 guests took part in the historic inaugural voyage on Genting Dream.

Before Genting Dream’s departure from Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, an official inaugural ceremony was attended by the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah, Legislative Councillor of Tourism Constituency of HKSAR Yiu Si-wing, Commissioner for Tourism Vivian Sum, as well as Chairman of Hong Kong Tourism Board Pang Yiu-kai and President of Genting Cruise Lines Kent Zhu to celebrate this occasion.

“I am pleased to see a well-manned and fully replenished cruise ship awaiting to embark on a voyage and meeting the public aspiration for some form of leisure travel,” said Yau Tang-wah.

“We are also thankful to have the cruise trade’s commitment to complying with a set of stringent infection control measures specifically designed for cruise travel. I want to emphasize and express my appreciation that in addition to requirements imposed by the health authorities, cruise lines have implemented some additional arrangements out of their own accord to safeguard the well-being of their passengers as well as the hard-earned reopening of cruise travel,” he added.

Zhu said that Genting Cruise Lines was “extremely proud” that the Genting Dream was the first cruise ship to restart operations in Hong Kong.

“(W)e are grateful for the support we have received from the Hong Kong government, authorities and trade partners for their trust in Dream Cruises,” he said, adding: “We have also been very encouraged by the response to our Super Seacation Cruises with sold out and very strong bookings throughout the month of August. With the increase in the rate of vaccinations in the city, we are confident that our Super Seacation cruises will become one of the most popular vacation options for the residents of Hong Kong in the near future.”

In preparation for welcoming its first passengers onboard, since her arrival into Hong Kong in early June, the crew of the Genting Dream has been implementing new health, hygiene and operating protocols to ensure the ship complies with all Hong Kong shore regulations.

The cruise line said that it has “exceeded” local guidelines for land venues, where all crew members have been fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the inaugural cruise and guests will also need to be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to their departure date (unless exempt due to medical or age-related reasons) and must pass a COVID-19 PCR test 48 prior to sailing.

Additionally, Genting Dream’s design enables 100-percent external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to the cabins and onboard public areas – ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessel with no recirculation of air between cabins.

Innovative no-touch hand washing stations at restaurants will dispense water, soap and paper towels automatically to promote good hygiene and temperature monitors throughout the ship will help to detect cases of fever among guests.

A PCR test machine will provide medical testing for COVID-19 onboard, while available negative pressure isolation wards located inside the medical center and reserve quarantine cabins can be instantly activated in an emergency situation, Genting Cruise Lines said.

The enhanced health and hygiene guidelines, facilities and equipment will provide guests with the confidence to explore all that the Genting Dream has to offer during their “Super Seacation,” the cruise line added.

Genting Dream’s two and three-night Super Seacation itineraries combine a multitude of leisure and recreation facilities onboard the ship with engaging experiences that will keep guests of all ages entertained throughout their journey.

Guests onboard the July 30 cruise will be treated to a “Magical Seacation with renowned local magician Louis Yan” and, on the Aug. 1 sailing, a certified yoga instructor Coffee Lam – who is also the first Cantonese content creator to gain more than a million followers on YouTube – will be personally conducting two classes: Gentle Stretching Yoga and Fitness Yoga at Sea.

Coffee Lam will also be headlining Vitamin Sea and Dream, Dream Cruises’ signature wellness concept, which will make its Hong Kong debut on the Genting Dream. The concept brings together various health, wellness and fitness experts.

All activities onboard will be organized in accordance with permitted group sizes – specific to each activity – in line with Hong Kong SAR guidelines, and measures will be in place to discourage close contact between groups.