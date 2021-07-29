New Adult-Only Experiences Aboard the Disney Wish Revealed

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled new experiences for adults sailing aboard its newest ship, the Disney Wish, in summer 2022.

According to a press release, in addition to a previously announced Star Wars-themed lounge and fine dining experiences inspired by “Beauty and the Beast,” the 2,500-passenger ship will debut a variety of new venues for adults, including the fleet’s first outdoor spa retreat, salon and barbershop experiences, and a collection of bars and lounges.

“With the Disney Wish, we wanted to design an experience that allows our grown-up guests to relax, recharge and reconnect in unique ways that only Disney Cruise Line can create,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “(W)e added more variety and made them more accessible than ever before. This ship has truly been designed with adults’ vacation needs in mind, and I know our guests are going to return home feeling refreshed after their Disney Wish vacation.”

Senses Spa

A new addition to Disney, Senses Spa, will feature a dedicated outdoor relaxation space with whirlpool spas, plush loungers and yoga sessions. This open-air space is a new extension to Disney Cruise Line’s Rainforest experience, which has been reimagined for the Disney Wish. The Rainforest will introduce the fleet’s first ice lounge, allowing guests to combine thermal therapies. It will also include heated ergonomic loungers, sensory spa showers and sauna, steam and dry chambers.

Senses Spa will also feature private treatment rooms and spa villas for couples. In addition to a menu of massage, facial and acupuncture therapies, guests will be able to select from a menu of specialized treatments customized to their needs, such as pain management and sleep improvement.

Adjacent to the spa, the reimagined Senses Fitness will offer exercise and wellness facilities, including a main room with exercise equipment, a dedicated cycle studio and an aerobics room.

Salon and Barbery

The Disney Wish will premiere two brand-new salon experiences — the fleet’s first standalone venues for hairstyling and beauty services — where adults can treat themselves in inviting, social environments that have been uniquely designed with inspiration from classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films.

Untangled Salon

At Untangled Salon, adults can let their hair down and have it styled any way they want, Disney said in a press release. Inspired by Disney’s animated princess Rapunzel, this salon will be adorned in shades of purple and gold, decorated with floating lantern light fixtures and outfitted with privacy screens depicting Rapunzel’s own paintings.

In addition to haircuts and styling, Untangled Salon will also offer manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening and skin treatments.

Hook’s Barbery

Hook’s Barbery will be a unique twist on a traditional European men’s salon, offering cuts, shaves, and nail and skin care. Decked out in dark woods, leather chairs and golden mirrors, the space will brim with narrative details inspired by another Disney character, Captain Hook: an inlaid wooden map of Never Land, a hidden pocket watch and a hook, among others.

Hook’s Barbery will also feature a hidden bar serving bourbons, vintage whisky and port, aged rum and premium spirits.

Nightlife

The Disney Wish will also offer a collection of relaxed and refined bars and lounges reserved exclusively for adults each evening. For the first time, Disney said, these venues will be spread out among the ship’s other core gathering places for a more flexible experience that will allow adult guests more opportunities to enjoy “me time” throughout their cruise.

Keg & Compass

Keg & Compass is a pub that, according to the press release, celebrates the adventure and romance of the sea, designed in the style of a late 1800s Norwegian sailor’s map room. Drawing inspiration from the rich folklore of Norse seafaring, period-style oil paintings will depict tales of the deep and intricate carvings of tentacles, barnacles, compasses and more.

Spanning the entire ceiling will be an old maritime-style map that features a homage to Disney characters and stories related to the sea. In addition to such characters as Ursula and Moana, the map will call out important locales related to The Walt Disney Company and the design and construction of the Disney Wish.

Guests will be able to watch live sports, news and major broadcast events while sampling a specialized selection of beers, including three custom craft brews available exclusively aboard the Disney Wish, along with an assortment of liquors, wines and cocktails.

Nightingale’s

According to Disney, Nightingale’s is a refined piano bar inspired by Cinderella’s lyrical rendition of “Sing Sweet Nightingale” in the 1950 film. It offers fine wines, bubblies and hand-crafted cocktails.

Classically modern with a soft metallic palette, the predominant design feature will be a glittering chandelier above the piano. This lounge will be a thematic extension of the fairytale-inspired Grand Hall from which it stems.

The Bayou

The Bayou is an informal New Orleans-inspired lounge themed to “The Princess and the Frog.” Its design includes magnolia blossoms, lily pads and a canopy of twinkling fireflies overhead, as well as a bronze statue of each character and two gazebos inspired by the city’s iconic wrought iron metalwork structures.

This venue will offer cocktails, coffees and beignets in a “lively, social atmosphere complete with live entertainment and musical performances,” Disney said.

More for Adults

The Disney Wish will also feature a new lounge, a trio of premium culinary experiences and a dedicated pool district on the upper decks exclusively for guests ages 18 and older.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

For the first time on a Disney ship, guests will embark on a tour of the Star Wars galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship. This immersive experience will be reserved for adults every evening, offering interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by the films.

Specialty Dining

For food and drinks, adults will be able to enjoy Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose.

• Palo Steakhouse is an evolution of the Palo restaurant familiar to Disney cruisers. It now combines Italian dining with the classic refinement of a modern steakhouse in a setting inspired by Cogsworth, the majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock from Beauty and the Beast.

• Enchanté will feature a gourmet menu crafted by three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement in a venue inspired by Beauty and the Beast’s candelabra maitre d', Lumiere.

• Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story, The Rose is a lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté, most suitable for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

Quiet Cove Pool District

At Quiet Cove, guests aged 18 and older will find an adults-only area dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking. The place will offer an infinity pool with panoramic views of the ocean, a whirlpool spa, an open-air bar and a poolside cafe.

Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.