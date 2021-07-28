Tarragona

Silversea Christens Silver Moon in Athens Ceremony

Silver Moon

Silversea Cruises today christened the new Silver Moon in Athens.

Held aboard the ship in the port of Piraeus, Silver Moon’s official naming ceremony was attended by guests, including Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group, Chairman and CEO; Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises; Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group, Executive Vice President and CFO; Captain Chavdar Georgiev; Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division; and the Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, Greece’s Minister of Tourism, among others.

Silversea said it was the first ultra-luxury cruise ship to set sail following the pandemic, Silver Moon embarked upon her inaugural season from Athens from June 18, undertaking a series of 10-day voyages in the Greek Isles.

Following maritime traditions, Reverend Father Ioannis Patsis, Vice President of Caritas Hellas, blessed the vessel, before the ship’s Godmother, Gaia Gaja – of the Italian Gaja Winery – broke a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow. 

From the christening of the Silver Moon

“Witnessing the official naming of Silver Moon—the first of Silversea’s christenings as part of Royal Caribbean Group—was a very proud moment indeed,” said. Fain. “I commend Silversea’s leadership team, Captain Georgiev and Silver Moon’s crew, the team of Fincantieri, and everyone involved in the ship’s launch for their tireless efforts in bringing this long-awaited milestone to fruition.”

“This is an extraordinary milestone in the history of our cruise line,” added Martinoli. “We today christened Silver Moon as the ninth ship in our fleet, marking an evolution in 21st-century luxury travel. As the first ultra-luxury cruise ship to set sail this year, Silver Moon leads the way in the return of ultra-luxury cruising. She represents our industry’s strength and resilience. Aboard the newest addition to our fleet, our guests will re-discover the world in unrivaled comfort and whispered luxury. I extend my gratitude to the Royal Caribbean Group, Fincantieri, Captain Georgiev and the ship’s crew, as well as our teams ashore, for making this momentous occasion possible.”

“It was an honor to cut the ribbon and signal the official naming of Silver Moon as the ship’s Godmother,” said Gaja. “Launching Silversea’s new S.A.L.T. program, Silver Moon embodies the core values that my family’s winery shares with this cruise line: a reverence for tradition, a commitment to unwavering quality, and a deep respect for cultural values. I look forward to journeying aboard this beautiful ship to dive deep into the Greek Isles’ celebrated culinary cultures.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Seatrade Cruise Global 2021

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide