Silversea Christens Silver Moon in Athens Ceremony

Silversea Cruises today christened the new Silver Moon in Athens.

Held aboard the ship in the port of Piraeus, Silver Moon’s official naming ceremony was attended by guests, including Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group, Chairman and CEO; Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises; Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Group, Executive Vice President and CFO; Captain Chavdar Georgiev; Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division; and the Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, Greece’s Minister of Tourism, among others.

Silversea said it was the first ultra-luxury cruise ship to set sail following the pandemic, Silver Moon embarked upon her inaugural season from Athens from June 18, undertaking a series of 10-day voyages in the Greek Isles.

Following maritime traditions, Reverend Father Ioannis Patsis, Vice President of Caritas Hellas, blessed the vessel, before the ship’s Godmother, Gaia Gaja – of the Italian Gaja Winery – broke a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow.

“Witnessing the official naming of Silver Moon—the first of Silversea’s christenings as part of Royal Caribbean Group—was a very proud moment indeed,” said. Fain. “I commend Silversea’s leadership team, Captain Georgiev and Silver Moon’s crew, the team of Fincantieri, and everyone involved in the ship’s launch for their tireless efforts in bringing this long-awaited milestone to fruition.”

“This is an extraordinary milestone in the history of our cruise line,” added Martinoli. “We today christened Silver Moon as the ninth ship in our fleet, marking an evolution in 21st-century luxury travel. As the first ultra-luxury cruise ship to set sail this year, Silver Moon leads the way in the return of ultra-luxury cruising. She represents our industry’s strength and resilience. Aboard the newest addition to our fleet, our guests will re-discover the world in unrivaled comfort and whispered luxury. I extend my gratitude to the Royal Caribbean Group, Fincantieri, Captain Georgiev and the ship’s crew, as well as our teams ashore, for making this momentous occasion possible.”

“It was an honor to cut the ribbon and signal the official naming of Silver Moon as the ship’s Godmother,” said Gaja. “Launching Silversea’s new S.A.L.T. program, Silver Moon embodies the core values that my family’s winery shares with this cruise line: a reverence for tradition, a commitment to unwavering quality, and a deep respect for cultural values. I look forward to journeying aboard this beautiful ship to dive deep into the Greek Isles’ celebrated culinary cultures.”