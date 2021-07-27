Royal Caribbean and Galveston Eye Shore Power

The Port of Galveston has said in an update that it is partnering with Royal Caribbean International to determine the feasibility of providing shore power to the company's ships at the new cruise terminal being built and set to open in 2022 at Pier 10.

The new terminal is under development and set to handle Oasis-class ships sailing from Texas.

In other news, the port said they have also partnered with Texas A&M University on an extensive cost-benefit study that includes the port’s costs to install shore power infrastructure, estimated demand over the next five to 10 years and financing opportunities

"While it brings environmental benefits, shore power involves significant infrastructure investments and other costs," the port said in a statement.