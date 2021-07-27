Tarragona

Royal Caribbean and Galveston Eye Shore Power

Royal Caribbean Ship in Galveston

The Port of Galveston has said in an update that it is partnering with Royal Caribbean International to determine the feasibility of providing shore power to the company's ships at the new cruise terminal being built and set to open in 2022 at Pier 10.

The new terminal is under development and set to handle Oasis-class ships sailing from Texas.

In other news, the port said they have also partnered with Texas A&M University on an extensive cost-benefit study that includes the port’s costs to install shore power infrastructure, estimated demand over the next five to 10 years and financing opportunities

"While it brings environmental benefits, shore power involves significant infrastructure investments and other costs," the port said in a statement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Barcelona

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide