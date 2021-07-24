Celebrity Returns to Alaska as Millennium Sails

The Celebrity Millennium set sail from Seattle on Friday to take passengers seven-night itinerary for the brand's first Alaska cruise in over two years.

The voyage is the first of a series of 11 sailings roundtrip from Seattle through the beginning of October.

The Celebrity Millennium is the second ship in the Celebrity fleet to sail from a U.S. port. It joins Celebrity Edge which became the first ship in the world to sail from a U.S. port since March 2020 when it sailed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on June 26.

"It's really incredible to return to Alaska, today, to once again support the local culture and to share its stunning scenery with our guests. It is truly deserving of its bucket list status and I have always had a special place in my heart for its incredible people and natural beauty," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. "To be bringing tourism and the cruise industry back to Alaska is an honor and so important for rebuilding the economy of several key Alaskan communities. I am thankful to all elected officials involved for recognizing the need and finding a way to begin to restore their livelihoods."

The itinerary will call in Ketchikan, and scenic cruise through Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier before calling at Juneau, Skagway and Icy Strait Point.