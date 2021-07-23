Viking Welcomes Guests Onboard in Malta

Viking celebrated its first post-pandemic sailings in the Mediterranean today – the latest milestone in the company’s return to service. According to a press release, last week, guests embarked on the 930-passenger sister ships Viking Sea and Viking Venus in the Maltese capital city of Valletta where the ships are homeporting this summer.

Offered as part of Viking’s ‘Welcome Back’ collection for vaccinated guests, both ships are sailing three new itineraries roundtrip from Valletta.

The new voyages include the 11-day Malta & the Adriatic Jewels, the 11-day Malta & Greek Isles Discovery and the 21-day Malta, the Adriatic & Greece itineraries.

Viking has also partnered with Lufthansa to offer non-stop charter flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Malta.

“We are delighted to be back in the Mediterranean and to be homeporting in Valletta. On behalf of the entire Viking family, we thank the government of Malta for its support and partnership in developing these fantastic new voyages,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, from onboard the Viking Sea in Valletta.

“With its rich history and stunning natural beauty, Malta is truly a gem in the Mediterranean that many American travelers have yet to discover. My daughter, Karine, and I have enjoyed our time in Malta immensely, and we look forward to introducing even more travelers to this wonderful country,” he added.

In June the Maltese government eased rules for the arrival of international travelers – and now allows vaccinated Americans with CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards to arrive in the country.

Additionally, the U.S.’s CDC announced it has eased travel recommendations for 110 countries and territories. As part of the new recommendations, the CDC s ranked Malta as ‘Level 1’ or the lowest for risk of COVID-19.

Viking’s Mediterranean voyages beginning in July 2021 include:

• Malta & Adriatic Jewels (11 days; Valletta to Valletta; Croatia, Montenegro and Malta)

Guests can discover Malta’s history and visit ancient UNESCO sites, explore Croatia’s coastline and some of the iconic cities of antiquity. They can also stroll the city walls of Dubrovnik and visit Diocletian’s Palace, or immerse themselves in nature during a visit to Krka National Park. Multiple sailing dates July through October 2021.

• Malta & Greek Isles Discovery (11 days; Valletta to Valletta; Greece and Malta)

Passengers can discover the early empires of the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas, visit historic UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Maltese capital of Valletta and Rhodes’ Palace of the Grand Masters. Additionally, they can enjoy the Parthenon in Athens, the Minoans on Crete and the white facades and azure domes of the clifftop villages of Santorini. Multiple sailing dates July through September 2021.

• Malta, the Adriatic & Greece (21 days; Valletta to Valleta; Croatia, Montenegro, Greece and Malta)

Guests can discover the early empires of the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas as they visit historic UNESCO Sites, such as the Parthenon, the Maltese capital of Valletta and Rhodes’ Palace of the Grand Masters. They can explore Santorini’s clifftop villages and the walled city of Dubrovnik, as well as the landscapes that unfold on the journey through the Adriatic Sea.