Here Are the Mainstream Cruise Ships Set to Sail in Alaska

With the first big vessels now sailing in Alaska, the mainstream cruise industry is now back in the market after two years.
Through August, seven cruise lines and eight modern vessels are set to resume service at the Last Frontier, offering a total 83 voyages.
Here are the ships sailing in Alaska:
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Serenade of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point; scenic cruising in Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier
Length: 7 nights
First Cruise: In service since July 19, 2021
ruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Millennium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038
Built: 2000
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway; scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier
Length: 7 nights
First Cruise: July 23, 2021
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2010
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan; scenic cruising in Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage
Length: 7 nights
First Cruise: July 24, 2021
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Ship: Majestic Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2017
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan
Length: 7 nights
First Cruise: July 25, 2021
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Miracle
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan; scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord
Length: 7 nights
First Cruise: July 27, 2021
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship: Silver Muse
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 596
Built: 2017
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway, Sitka and more; scenic cruising in Sawyer Glacier and Mendenhall Glacier
Length: 10 and 11 nights
First Cruise: July 29, 2021
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Encore
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2019
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan; scenic cruising in Endicott Arm
Length: 7 nights
First Cruise: August 7, 2021
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway
Length: 7 nights
First Cruise: August 13, 2021
In addition, a number of small operators with U.S.-flagged ships are operating in Alaska, including Lindblad Expeditions, American Cruise Lines, UnCruise and Alaskan Dream Cruises.