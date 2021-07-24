Here Are the Mainstream Cruise Ships Set to Sail in Alaska

With the first big vessels now sailing in Alaska, the mainstream cruise industry is now back in the market after two years.

Through August, seven cruise lines and eight modern vessels are set to resume service at the Last Frontier, offering a total 83 voyages.

Here are the ships sailing in Alaska:

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point; scenic cruising in Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier

Length: 7 nights

First Cruise: In service since July 19, 2021

ruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038

Built: 2000

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway; scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier

Length: 7 nights

First Cruise: July 23, 2021



Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2010

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan; scenic cruising in Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage

Length: 7 nights

First Cruise: July 24, 2021

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Ship: Majestic Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2017

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Length: 7 nights

First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan; scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord

Length: 7 nights

First Cruise: July 27, 2021

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Ship: Silver Muse

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 596

Built: 2017

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway, Sitka and more; scenic cruising in Sawyer Glacier and Mendenhall Glacier

Length: 10 and 11 nights

First Cruise: July 29, 2021

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Encore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan; scenic cruising in Endicott Arm

Length: 7 nights

First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Ovation of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2016

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway

Length: 7 nights

First Cruise: August 13, 2021

In addition, a number of small operators with U.S.-flagged ships are operating in Alaska, including Lindblad Expeditions, American Cruise Lines, UnCruise and Alaskan Dream Cruises.