Seabourn Announces New Europe Cruises for 2023

Seabourn has announced new 2023 itineraries for four of its ships, set to explore Europe from late March to early December. According to a press release, the Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn will offer 194 individual departures from a variety of different embarkation gateways.

The Europe program offers various itineraries that mix “favorite cities” and lesser-visited ports, including several new and notable destinations, Seabourn said. The 2023 Europe season opens for sale on July 21, 2021.

The season will include cruises of seven to 38 days around Europe, visiting nearly 170 different destinations. The ships will sail the Mediterranean from the Canary Islands and Morocco, through Iberia and Italy to the Adriatic, and Croatia, Greece and Turkey. Travelers can also explore Northern Europe, visiting areas of Scandinavia and Russia, the Norwegian fjords, scenic British Isles, and Greenland and Iceland.

“Every year, Seabourn’s season in Europe gets more and more exciting, and 2023 will be no different with a wide selection of ultra-luxury cruises for guests who really want to explore this region that is filled with favorite places,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“Seabourn was the first ultra-luxury cruise brand and we are the experts in European luxury travel, and with each season we provide more access to opportunities and explorations that guests can’t find anywhere else. Our four ships will offer desirable overnight stays, new and notable ports of call, and selected itineraries enhanced by popular onboard programming and shore excursions sure to excite the most seasoned travelers,” he added.

Seabourn’s 2023 Europe season will feature 16 “new and notable” destinations the line either hasn’t previously visited or hasn’t been to in years. According to the press release, they include Marbella and Alicante, Spain; Agadir, Morocco; Penzance, United Kingdom; Marmaris, Turkey; Livadi, Naousa, Kavala (Neapolis), Milos, and Poros, Greece; Ystad, Sweden; Gdansk, Poland, Port Pionersky (Kaliningrad), Russia; Riga, Latvia; Rønne, Bornholm, Denmark; and Hamilton, Bermuda.

Optional Ventures by Seabourn expedition-style excursions will highlight three North Cape & Majestic Fjords cruises on the Seabourn Ovation and the Route of the Vikings cruise on the Seabourn Quest.

Guests will also have opportunities to take their travels further with the Seabourn Journeys collection, featuring pre- and post-voyage land-based packages to explore landmarks that are “best experienced beyond a scheduled port call,” the cruise line said.