MSC Completes CDC Test Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

MSC Meraviglia returned to PortMiami today after its three-night simulated cruise for the U.S. Centers for Diease Control and Prevention (CDC), visiting Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC said the successful completion of the simulated voyage marks not only a key milestone toward the company’s resumption of cruises from the U.S., but also a significant step its global plan for more than half of MSC Cruises’ fleet back at sea by the end of this summer.

“We are getting closer to bringing our guests back to sea from the U.S., and come August 2, they will finally have the opportunity to again enjoy everything they know and love about our rich experience, with gourmet dining, world-class entertainment and immersive experiences on board. And, with Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve still new to many of our guests, they can also now step onto our natural paradise when cruising The Bahamas, spending the day and evening enjoying activities like paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling and more,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA.

“We are grateful to our volunteer guests who helped us complete this significant milestone, demonstrating the strength of our protocol to protect our guests, crew and the communities we visit, as well as the memorable cruise vacation we offer.”

Guests participating in the simulated cruise experienced life onboard MSC Meraviglia, all under the protection of MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocol, including mask-wearing indoors, social distancing, enhanced sanitization and more. Cruisers dined in the main dining room and specialty restaurants, participated in activities and entertainment throughout the ship and visited ashore in Nassau and Ocean Cay with a number of immersive protected shore excursions, according to a press release.

With MSC Cruises’ simulated sailing successfully completed, MSC Meraviglia will officially resume cruising from the U.S. on August 2, 2021, beginning with three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas, featuring Ocean Cay.

The ship will then add seven-night cruises on September 18 to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Then the MSC Divina will be MSC Cruises’ second ship to return to cruising from the U.S. with various itineraries beginning September 16 from Orlando (Port Canaveral), a brand-new homeport for MSC Cruises.