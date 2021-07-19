Tallinn Port Opens New Cruise Terminal

From today, the Port of Tallinn will greet guests and operators with a new cruise terminal.

According to a press release by the port, the new terminal is the most modern and multifunctional in the region, built to reduce its negative impact on the environment.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Port of Tallinn, Valdo Kalm, said that cruise tourism is rapidly recovering after the easing of restrictions related to COVID-19.

The Port of Tallinn has made thorough preparations to make it safe and comfortable for everyone to visit the city of Tallinn, he said.

“In addition, we are helping cruise operators to provide an environmentally conscious service to passengers and to make visiting Tallinn as smooth as possible,” Kalm noted.

According to the press release, the Port of Tallinn took numerous steps during construction to ensure the environmental sustainability of the new terminal. Energy requirements come from solar panels tailored to suit the Nordic climate, and the facility will be heated by sea power using a heat pump.

These decisions allow the facility to operate outside the cruise season – hosting events, concerts, and conferences.

The new terminal makes the capital of Estonia and all the city has to offer more accessible. The aim, according to the Port of Tallinn, is that all tourists leave with a safe and unforgettable travel experience and that cruise lines are able to reduce their environmental footprint by using environmentally friendly port facilities.

In addition to improving sustainability, a new promenade has opened, connecting cruise guests from the terminal to the “culture kilometer”– a direct walkway between the port area and numerous new leisure areas. This development allows tourists to explore both the UNESCO World Heritage site in Old Town and also reach fresh food and drink destinations along the seafront in a more accessible manner.

Visitors have access to three new main attractions, the port said. Firstly, the Patarei Sea Fortress, a large historical fortification now hosting bars, food trucks, and open-air events. Secondly, the Seaplane Harbor, a three-level naval museum housed in an 8000 sq. meter hangar featuring historical ships and submarines, and thirdly Noblessner, a popular seaside cultural area featuring high-end restaurants, museums, and numerous bars. The completion of this project further diversifies the tourist potential of short-term visits to the city of Tallinn.

The Port of Tallinn, which handles more than 10 million passengers each year, said that it aims to lead the way to the sustainable terminals of tomorrow and is consistently improving its business and development activities to lessen the negative effect of port activities on the environment.

Since July, MSC Cruises, TUI Cruises and Mystic Cruises vessels have restarted the cruises in the Baltic Sea Region and visited Tallinn already.