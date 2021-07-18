U.S. Court Rules for CDC in DeSantis Cruise Lawsuit

The U.S. Court of Appeals has voted to stay a judge’s decision ruling that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cannot enforce the Conditional Sail Order after July 18.

In short, it’s a win for the CDC and a loss for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who nearly prevailed in his lawsuit against the CDC’s treatment of the cruise industry in Florida.

In June, DeSantis had appeared to have won his legal battle, at the time saying that "The CDC has been wrong all along, and they knew it. The CDC and the Biden Administration concocted a plan to sink the cruise industry, hiding behind bureaucratic delay and lawsuits. Today, we are securing this victory for Florida families, for the cruise industry, and for every state that wants to preserve its rights in the face of unprecedented federal overreach.”

The CDC appealed the decision, leading to the July 17 ruling.

For now, the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order regulating the cruise industry and making it challenging to operate will remain in place.

The one-paragraph decision from a three-judge panel was reportedly issued late Saturday night, minutes before a July 18 deadline.