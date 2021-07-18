Carnival Corporation Restart Update Brand by Brand

Expecting to have 42 ships back in service by the end of November, Carnival Corporation is embracing a phased operations restart.

With individual brands following different resumption plans, the company is sailing again in several destinations, including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Here's the latest, brand by brand:

Carnival Cruise Line

First sailing: In service

Ships: Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Miracle, Mardi Gras, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Panorama

Regions: Caribbean, Alaska, Bahamas and Mexican Riviera

After much anticipation, Carnival Cruise Line resumed service earlier this month. Currently, three of the brand’s vessels are sailing with passengers, including the Carnival Breeze – the latest ship to welcome the passengers back, on July 15.

The North American brand is now offering Caribbean cruises from Galveston and Miami, with plans to add Alaska itineraries starting on July 27.

Starting on July 31, four more vessels are set to enter service, including the Carnival Panorama in the Mexican Riviera and the new Mardi Gras in the Caribbean.

Princess Cruises

First sailing: July 25, 2021

Ships: Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, Enchanted Princess, Caribbean Princess and Crown Princess

Regions: Alaska, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and California

Princess Cruises is ready to welcome the guests back on July 25. The premium brand is restarting service in Alaska, with the Majestic Princess offering a shortened season of week-long cruises in the region, sailing from Seattle.

The premium cruise line is also resuming service in Europe on July 31, offering a series of Seacations around the British Islands.

Starting in September, Princess is also returning to the Caribbean and the West Coast. Five ships are set to sail in both destinations, including the new Enchanted Princess, which was delivered in 2020.

Holland America Line

First sailing: July 24, 2021

Ships: Nieuw Amsterdam, Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Koningsdam, Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam

Regions: Alaska, Mediterranean, Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal and California

Holland America Line included a total of six ships in its current restart plan. Before returning to the Caribbean and the West Coast atthe end of the year, the premium brand is resuming service in Europe and Alaska between July and August.

The Nieuw Amsterdam will be the first ship to welcome the guests back, launching a short Alaska season on July 24.

A few weeks later, the Eurodam is also resuming service, offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Piraeus, Greece.

Starting in September, the company is returning to the Caribbean and the West Coast, sailing from Port Everglades and San Diego.

Seabourn

First sailing: In service

Ships: Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Odyssey

Regions: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Carnival’s ultra-luxury brand, Seabourn, resumed cruise operations earlier this month.

Sailing out of Piraeus, the Seabourn Ovation is currently offering a series of Greek Isles itineraries.

Continuing the company’s restart plan, a second ship is being reactivated soon, offering cruises in the Caribbean. Starting on July 18, the Seabourn Odyssey will be based in Barbados, sailing a series of new summer voyages with calls in the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and St. Kitts.

Seabourn is also planning a return to the United States, with departures out of Miami starting in November.

P&O Cruises UK

First sailing: In service

Ships: Britannia, Iona, Ventura and Azura

Regions: United Kingdom, Atlantic Islands, Mediterranean and Caribbean

P&O Cruises restarted service in late June, with a program of domestic cruises in the United Kingdom.

Two of the company’s ships – the Britannia and the Iona – are offering “short breaks” roundtrip from Southampton until September 25, when international cruises are set to be resumed.

Starting in December, the British company plans to offer cruises to the Mediterranean, the Atlantic Islands and the Caribbean; two additional ships will resume operations then, including the Venture and Azura.

Cunard Line

First sailing: August 13, 2021

Ships: Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2

Regions: United Kingdom, Transatlantic Crossings, Western Europe, Atlantic Islands and Caribbean

Like P&O, Cunard is restarting service in the United Kingdom before resuming its international operations. Starting on August 13, the Queen Elizabeth will offer a series of domestic scenic cruises around the British Islands.

Following its UK summer program, the Queen Elizabeth is departing on new itineraries to Western Europe and the Atlantic Islands.

The Queen Mary 2, meanwhile, resumes service in November, offering transatlantic crossings before sailing new short breaks in Western Europe. Later in the year, the vessel is also sailing in the Caribbean with three new cruises.

Costa Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: Costa Smeralda, Costa Luminosa, Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze, Costa Toscana, Costa Fascinosa and Costa Diadema

Regions: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East, South America, Caribbean and Canary Islands

Based in Italy, Costa Cruises currently has four ships in service, including the 5,200-guest Costa Smeralda – the biggest cruise ship presently sailing.

The operations are part of an expanded restart plan that includes Eastern Mediterranean and Western Mediterranean cruises for the summer.

The new Costa Firenze was the most recent addition to the active lineup, starting to offer a week-long all-Italian itinerary on July 4.

Starting in September, Costa plans to add another three ships into service, offering cruises in Western Europe, the Canary Islands, the Middle East, South America and the Caribbean.

AIDA Cruises

First sailing: In service

Ships: AIDAperla, AIDAblu, AIDAsol, AIDAprima and AIDAstella

Regions: Europe – Northern Europe and Mediterranean

Germany-based AIDA Cruises restarted sailing k in March with a Canary Islands program on the AIDAperla. Currently the company is offering cruises in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe with five different vessels.

While the AIDAsol is sailing from Germany, the AIDAblu is offering cruises in Greece and the AIDAperla is in action in the Western Mediterranean.

A fourth ship, the AIDAprima, restarted service on July 3, offering seven-day voyages departing from Kiel through October 23.

The AIDAstella, meanwhile, is set to resume service in the Mediterranean, on July 29.,

AIDA also recently announced plans to add capacity from Germany, with the deployment of another yet-to-be-determined Sphinx-class vessel.

P&O Australia

First sailing: December 18, 2021

Ships: Pacific Explorer, Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure

Regions: South Pacific – Australia

P&O Australia extended its operational pause once again. The company has cancelled all the cruises scheduled to depart through Dec. 17.

According to the company, the move was necessary as it “continues to take guidance from international and local government authorities, public health experts and the broader community”.

P&O Australia’s first scheduled cruise departs on December 18, on the Pacific Adventure.