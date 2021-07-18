Tarragona

Nine Celebrity Ships Are Set to Sail This Summer

Celebrity Edge

After relaunching guest operations in Europe, the U.S., the Caribbean and the Galapagos, Celebrity Cruises is continuing its phased restart plan with more ships and destinations.

Through September, the company plans to have a total of nine vessels in service on several different areas. Here’s the detailed summary:

Ship: Celebrity Apex
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908
Built: 2020
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Itinerary: Seven-night Greek Isles cruises
First Cruise: In service since June 19, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Edge
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean weeklong cruises
First Cruise: In service since June 26, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2011
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: United Kingdom Domestic cruising
First Cruise: In service since July 3, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Summit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy):
Built: 2001
Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten) until August; Fort Lauderdale (United States) from September
Itinerary: Seven-night Western and Southern Caribbean cruises until August; four- and five-night Western Caribbean cruises starting in September
First Cruise: In service since July 3, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Flora 
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2019
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Islands expeditions
First Cruise: In service since July 4, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Millennium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038
Built: 2000
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruises
First Cruise: July 23, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy):
Built: 2001
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Northern and Southern Loop Galapagos Expeditions
First Cruise: July 24, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Equinox
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850
Built: 2009
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Seven-night cruises to Mexico and the Bahamas
First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Xploration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 16
Built: 2007
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Northern and Southern Loop Galapagos Expeditions
First Cruise: September 18, 2021

