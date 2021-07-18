Nine Celebrity Ships Are Set to Sail This Summer

After relaunching guest operations in Europe, the U.S., the Caribbean and the Galapagos, Celebrity Cruises is continuing its phased restart plan with more ships and destinations.

Through September, the company plans to have a total of nine vessels in service on several different areas. Here’s the detailed summary:

Ship: Celebrity Apex

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908

Built: 2020

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Seven-night Greek Isles cruises

First Cruise: In service since June 19, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Edge

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean weeklong cruises

First Cruise: In service since June 26, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2011

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: United Kingdom Domestic cruising

First Cruise: In service since July 3, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Summit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy):

Built: 2001

Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten) until August; Fort Lauderdale (United States) from September

Itinerary: Seven-night Western and Southern Caribbean cruises until August; four- and five-night Western Caribbean cruises starting in September

First Cruise: In service since July 3, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Flora

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2019

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Islands expeditions

First Cruise: In service since July 4, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038

Built: 2000

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night Alaska Dawes Glacier cruises

First Cruise: July 23, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy):

Built: 2001

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Northern and Southern Loop Galapagos Expeditions

First Cruise: July 24, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Equinox

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,850

Built: 2009

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night cruises to Mexico and the Bahamas

First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Ship: Celebrity Xploration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 16

Built: 2007

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Northern and Southern Loop Galapagos Expeditions

First Cruise: September 18, 2021