Fred. Olsen's New Borealis Suffers Technical Problems

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Borealis is stuck in Portsmouth with a technical issue, according to the cruise line.

"We recently upgraded our onboard technology, and although in our sea trials this worked perfectly, we have since identified a potential issue which we are working hard to resolve," the company said in a statement on social media.

The next cruise on the ship has been cancelled, according to Fred. Olsen in a Friday update.

"We would like to give you a further update on Borealis and her location. It has been confirmed that we will not now arrive in Liverpool at the time we had planned. Our technical team continue to work to resolve the issue."

Fred. Olsen bought the ship from Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line brand in 2020, where it had sailed since 1997 as the Rotterdam.