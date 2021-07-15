Canada Will Lift Cruise Ship Ban For 2022 Season

Canada will lift its cruise ship ban as of Nov. 1, 2021, according to a statement from the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra.

Transport Canada noted that the ban will no longer be in effect if operators are able to fully comply with public health requirements.

“As Canadians have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to safely restart our economy and build back better. We will welcome cruise ships—an important part of our tourism sector—back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season," said Alghabra in a prepared statement.

Transport Canada said that as the outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve, Canada is looking forward to having a cruising season in 2022.

Transport Canada will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada, other levels of government, the United States government, transportation industry stakeholders, Indigenous Peoples, and Arctic communities to help ensure Canadians and Canada’s transportation system remain safe and secure, according to a press release.