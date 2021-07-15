Golden Horizon Arrested in Dover, UK

The Golden Horizon, a sail ship operating for Tradewind Voyages, has been arrested in Dover, UK, according to multiple reports, at the request of Star Clippers, a Monaco-based cruise operator.

The ship had been originally designed and built at Brodosplit for Star Clippers, which did not take delivery of the vessel.

Court actions followed, awarding Star Clippers and Owner Mikael Kraft 13 million euro in damages, according to Croatian news reports.

Meanwhile the ship found a new home operating for start up company Tradewind Voyages.

"Star Clippers advised Brodosplit Group to settle its debt, after which the ship will be released immediately," Star Clipper said, in a prepared statement.

The ship owner will need to pay roughly seven million euro to release the ship, according to one report.

According to other media reports out of Croatia, the ship is registered to XB Ahts Hero Shipping from the Marshall Islands, which lists its director as Vedrana Debeljak, sister of Tomislav Debeljak, owner of Brodosplit and DIV Group.

Tradewind Voyages did not immediately respond to a request for comment.