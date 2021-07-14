Here Are the 13 Ships Approved for Test Cruises

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved 13 ships for simulated voyages, also known as test cruises, using volunteers as passengers.
With ships completing a test voyage successfully, each vessel is them issued a Conditional Sailing Certificate, allowing it to sail from U.S. homeports with less than 95 percent of guests aboard being vaccinated.
Ships Approved For Test Cruises:
- Bahamas Paradise / Grand Classica
- Carnival Cruise Line / Carnival Ecstasy
- Disney Cruise Line / Disney Dream
- Disney Cruise Line / Fantasy
- MSC Cruises / MSC Meraviglia
- Royal Caribbean / Allure of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean / Independence of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean / Mariner of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean / Oasis of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean / Odyssey of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean / Ovation of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean / Serenade of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean / Symphony of the Seas