Tarragona

Here Are the 13 Ships Approved for Test Cruises

Oasis of the SEas

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved 13 ships for simulated voyages, also known as test cruises, using volunteers as passengers.

With ships completing a test voyage successfully, each vessel is them issued a Conditional Sailing Certificate, allowing it to sail from U.S. homeports with less than 95 percent of guests aboard being vaccinated. 

Ships Approved For Test Cruises:

  • Bahamas Paradise / Grand Classica
  • Carnival Cruise Line / Carnival Ecstasy 
  • Disney Cruise Line / Disney Dream
  • Disney Cruise Line / Fantasy 
  • MSC Cruises / MSC Meraviglia
  • Royal Caribbean / Allure of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean / Independence of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean / Mariner of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean / Oasis of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean / Odyssey of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean / Ovation of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean / Serenade of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean / Symphony of the Seas

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Katradis

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report