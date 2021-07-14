SunStone's New Ocean Explorer Delivered

SunStone Ships has announced the successful delivery of its second next-generation Infinity-class vessel, the Ocean Explorer, on charter long-term to Vantage Travel.

SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented, “We are very pleased with the quality and high building standards of China Merchants Heavy Industry, which are fully at the level of European Shipyards. We are looking forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project and we, even considering the COVID-19 world crisis, are moving fast forward as planned at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level.”

According to Sunstone, the ship brings together the goal of marrying European design and quality with Chinese ship-building efficiency.

The company said the new ship delivers cutting-edge design, innovations like X-bow technology, and significant operating efficiencies.

The vessel will depart China Merchants Heavy Industry, Haimen, shortly after delivery and be on its way to Manilla to pick up crew, then a short stop in Malta to get the remaining hotel crew and supplies onboard, and from there to Poole in the UK where cruising will begin in late August.

Infinity-class vessels are 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, having a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The Vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and Zero Speed Stabilizers.

Following the new Greg Mortimer and Ocean Explorer, next up for delivery this year are the Ocean Victory and Sylvia Earle. The Ocean Odyssey and Ocean Albatros follow in 2022, with the Ocean Discoverer completing the seven-ship series in 2023. All ships are on long-term charter deals.