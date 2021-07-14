Tarragona

Cunard Returns to International Waters This Winter With Over 40 New Voyages

Queen Mary 2 Boston MA 24 09 2017

Cunard has announced over 40 new voyages across its fleet in 2021 and 2022.

According to a press release, the ‘Overseas Escapes’ will range from two- to 40-night sailings, visiting more than 49 destinations onboard the flagship Queen Mary 2, the Queen Victoria and the Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen Mary 2 will resume her transatlantic crossings in November 2021 before sailing new short breaks in Western Europe followed by three winter sailings to the Caribbean.

Guests can embark the Caribbean voyages from Southampton, New York, Fort Lauderdale or Hamburg with overnight calls in Bridgetown and Barbados as well as visiting St. Maarten and Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.

The Queen Victoria will mark her return to sailing in April 2022 with three new roundtrip itineraries from Southampton, visiting 11 countries and time ashore in destinations such as Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tallinn and Gdynia, together with overnight calls in Amsterdam, Lisbon and St Petersburg.

Following her summer exploring Britain’s coastline, the Queen Elizabeth will depart on a series of new sailings from Southampton to Western Europe followed by the Iberian Coast and the Atlantic Islands. Overnight port stays include Lisbon and Funchal as well as late departures from Malaga, offering time to experience these destinations after dark.

In late February, the Queen Elizabeth will depart for Asia, sailing through the Suez Canal to Dubai, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, where she will resume her scheduled program in April.

“We are delighted to announce these new voyages which will mark the full fleet’s return to sailing. Our guests have patiently waited to sail on their favourite Cunard Queen and our 2021 and 2022 itineraries offer a variety of exciting holidays to suit all combined with the impeccable White Star Service on board that makes a Cunard voyage so memorable. And for an additional reason to book, guests can take advantage of complimentary upgrade to a Balcony stateroom when they book an Inside or Outside stateroom on selected voyages,” Cunard President Simon Palethorpe said.

‘Overseas Escapes’ new itineraries go on sale on July 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. UK time.

