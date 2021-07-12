Tarragona

Rescompany Welcomes New Additions to Hebridean Island Fleet

'MV Lord of the Glens'

Rescompany has announced it is welcome two new ships to the Hebridean Island Cruises' fleet, the MV Lord of the Glens and the MV Lord of the Highlands.

The Lord of the Glens will recommence sailing on the Caledonian Canal, Scotland in July and Lord of the Highlands later in the year.

Hebridean Island Cruises has been working with Rescompany CRS/CRM for the past 18 years and has now expanded its Rescompany solutions allowing guests and agents to check availability and book online, according to a press release.

Guests booking with Hebridean Island Cruises will also be able to book transfers, complete medical questionnaires and update their personal details using Resco's Guests Services module, the company said, in a statement. 

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report